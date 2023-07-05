A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron sits on the flight line at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 15, 2023. As U.S. Air Forces Africa’s sole airlift unit, the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron provides C-130 tactical airlift support to multiple users in East Africa, including aeromedical evacuation and logistical movements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 06:31
|Photo ID:
|7923542
|VIRIN:
|230715-F-TO545-2210
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|15.81 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMMONIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen of 726th EMSS protect Airpower in East Africa [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT