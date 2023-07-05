Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen of 726th EMSS protect Airpower in East Africa [Image 7 of 13]

    Airmen of 726th EMSS protect Airpower in East Africa

    CAMP LEMMONIER, DJIBOUTI

    07.15.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron sits on the flight line at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 15, 2023. As U.S. Air Forces Africa’s sole airlift unit, the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron provides C-130 tactical airlift support to multiple users in East Africa, including aeromedical evacuation and logistical movements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 06:31
    Location: CAMP LEMMONIER, DJ
    TAGS

    Djibouti
    airlift
    Camp Lemonnier
    AFAFRICA
    449 AEG
    75 EAS

