    Airmen of 726th EMSS protect Airpower in East Africa

    Airmen of 726th EMSS protect Airpower in East Africa

    CAMP LEMMONIER, DJIBOUTI

    07.15.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Naomi Lowry, 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron Fly-Away Security Team leader, enters a vehicle before a mission at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 15, 2023. The 726th EMSS provides security forces, satellite communications, munitions support, vehicle management, contracting, finance and logistics in support of USAF personnel in East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 06:31
    Location: CAMP LEMMONIER, DJ
    Security Forces

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    FAST
    Camp Lemonnier
    security forces
    81st ERQS
    AFAFRICA
    449 AEG
    726 EMSS

