U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron Fly-Away Security Team prepare for a mission at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 15, 2022. FAST personnel protect aircrews and aircraft in hostile areas, enabling the 449th Air Expeditionary Group to provide secure, reliable and flexible power projection platforms in East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 06:31
|Photo ID:
|7923534
|VIRIN:
|230715-F-TO545-2082
|Resolution:
|7832x5221
|Size:
|28.86 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMMONIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen of 726th EMSS protect Airpower in East Africa [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
