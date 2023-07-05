Airmen of 726th EMSS protect Airpower in East Africa

U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron Fly-Away Security Team, unload a vehicle before a mission at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 15, 2023. FAST personnel protect aircrews and aircraft in hostile areas, enabling the 449th Air Expeditionary Group to provide secure, reliable and flexible power projection platforms in East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

