Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-2 Spirit arrives JBER [Image 14 of 14]

    B-2 Spirit arrives JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Sheila deVera 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A B-2 Spirit assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing waits for a hot-pit refueling at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2023, as part of a bomber Agile Combat Employment exercise. Bomber task force missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, and validate their always-ready, global strike capability. The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to our Allies and partners through the global employment of U.S. military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheila deVera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 15:13
    Photo ID: 7922073
    VIRIN: 230719-F-XA488-1201
    Resolution: 5946x3956
    Size: 9.72 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-2 Spirit arrives JBER [Image 14 of 14], by Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    B-2 Spirit arrives JBER
    B-2 Spirit arrives JBER
    B-2 Spirit arrives JBER
    B-2 Spirit arrives JBER
    B-2 Spirit arrives JBER
    B-2 Spirit arrives JBER
    B-2 Spirit arrives JBER
    B-2 Spirit arrives JBER
    B-2 Spirit arrives JBER
    B-2 Spirit arrives JBER
    B-2 Spirit arrives JBER
    B-2 Spirit arrives JBER
    B-2 Spirit arrives JBER
    B-2 Spirit arrives JBER

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ACE #PACAF #INDOPACOM #FreeandopenIndoPacific #8AF #GlobalStrike #B2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT