B-2 Spirit arrives JBER

A B-2 Spirit assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing waits for a hot-pit refueling at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2023, as part of a bomber Agile Combat Employment exercise. Bomber task force missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, and validate their always-ready, global strike capability. The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to our Allies and partners through the global employment of U.S. military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheila deVera)

