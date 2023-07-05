A B-2 Spirit assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing prepares to land at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2023, as part of a bomber Agile Combat Employment exercise. Bomber task force missions familiarize aircrew with air bases and operations in different geographic combatant command’s areas of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheila deVera)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 15:14
|Photo ID:
|7922059
|VIRIN:
|230719-F-XA488-1007
|Resolution:
|4187x2786
|Size:
|5.1 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-2 Spirit arrives JBER [Image 14 of 14], by Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
