A B-2 Spirit assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing taxis down the runway at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2023, as part of a bomber Agile Combat Employment exercise. Bomber task force missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, and validate their always-ready, global strike capability. The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to our Allies and partners through the global employment of U.S. military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheila deVera)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 15:14
|Photo ID:
|7922072
|VIRIN:
|230719-F-XA488-1205
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.63 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-2 Spirit arrives JBER [Image 14 of 14], by Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
