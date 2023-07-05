A B-2 Spirit assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing prepares to land at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2023, as part of a bomber Agile Combat Employment exercise. Bomber task force missions familiarize aircrew with air bases and operations in different geographic combatant command’s areas of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheila deVera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 07.19.2023 15:14 Photo ID: 7922061 VIRIN: 230719-F-XA488-1011 Resolution: 3826x2546 Size: 4.49 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, B-2 Spirit arrives JBER [Image 14 of 14], by Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.