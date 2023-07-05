U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing recover a B-2 Spirit before a hot-pit refueling at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2023. Bomber task force missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, and validate their always-ready, global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheila deVera)
This work, B-2 Spirit arrives JBER [Image 14 of 14], by Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
