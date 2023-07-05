B-2 Spirit arrives JBER

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing recover a B-2 Spirit before a hot-pit refueling at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2023. Bomber task force missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, and validate their always-ready, global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheila deVera)

Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US by Sheila deVera