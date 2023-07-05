OSSN Alston Tracks Surface Contacts

230714-N-KW492-0000 INDIAN OCEAN (July 14, 2023) Operations Specialist Seaman Omega Alston, from Richmond, Virginia tracks surface contacts on a radar console in the combat information center of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Indian Ocean, July 14, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

