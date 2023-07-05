Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DC3 Asano Pumps Air into SCBA [Image 8 of 10]

    DC3 Asano Pumps Air into SCBA

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230714-N-KW492-1037 INDIAN OCEAN (July 14, 2023) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Faustita Asano, from Kalihi, Hawaii, pumps air into a self-contained breathing apparatus aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Indian Ocean, July 14, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 08:03
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Hometown: KALIHI, HI, US
