USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) RAS with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204)

230712-N-KW492-1031 INDIAN OCEAN (July 12, 2023) The U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) receives fuel from the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) during a replenishment at sea in the Indian Ocean, July 12, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific Region. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF-73) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
|07.12.2023
|07.15.2023 08:03
|7913973
|230712-N-KW492-1031
|4926x3284
|978.37 KB
|INDIAN OCEAN
|1
|0
