CTT2 Bielenberg Monitors Radio Frequencies

230714-N-KW492-0000 INDIAN OCEAN (July 14, 2023) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Tyler Bielenberg, from Poquoson, Virginia, monitors radio frequencies as the electronic warfare supervisor in the combat information center of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Indian Ocean, July 14, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

