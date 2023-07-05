230712-N-KW492-0000 INDIAN OCEAN (July 12, 2023) Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Kevin Griffith, from Des Moines, Iowa, heaves a line aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) during a replenishment at sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) in the Indian Ocean, July 12, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF-73) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.15.2023 08:03 Photo ID: 7913964 VIRIN: 230712-N-KW492-1388 Resolution: 6439x4321 Size: 866.31 KB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Hometown: DES MOINES, IA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Antietam (CG 54) RAS with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.