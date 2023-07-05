230712-N-KW492-0000 INDIAN OCEAN (July 12, 2023) Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Kevin Griffith, from Des Moines, Iowa, heaves a line aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) during a replenishment at sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) in the Indian Ocean, July 12, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF-73) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2023 08:03
|Photo ID:
|7913964
|VIRIN:
|230712-N-KW492-1388
|Resolution:
|6439x4321
|Size:
|866.31 KB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Hometown:
|DES MOINES, IA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Antietam (CG 54) RAS with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
