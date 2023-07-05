DC3 Sanchez Attaches Hose to Booster Pump Assembly

230714-N-KW492-1009 INDIAN OCEAN (July 14, 2023) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Angelo Sanchez, from Tampa, Florida, attaches a hose to an air booster pump assembly aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Indian Ocean, July 14, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

