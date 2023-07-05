230714-N-KW492-1046 INDIAN OCEAN (July 14, 2023) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Rkhary Sanders, from Hampton, Georgia, tracks surface contacts on a radar console in the combat information center of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Indian Ocean, July 14, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.15.2023 08:03 Photo ID: 7913977 VIRIN: 230714-N-KW492-1046 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 721.36 KB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Hometown: HAMPTON, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OS3 Sanders Tracks Surface Contacts [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.