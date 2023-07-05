USAF, JASDF Team Up for NE23-2

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron takes off at Hyakuri Air Base in support of Northern Edge 23-2, July 10, 2023. Northern Edge 23-2 will test participants across multinational, and multi-domain operations to provide high-end, realistic training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres Chardón)

