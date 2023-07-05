Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF, JASDF Team Up for NE23-2 [Image 7 of 7]

    USAF, JASDF Team Up for NE23-2

    HYAKURI AIR BASE, JAPAN

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres-Chardon 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron takes off at Hyakuri Air Base in support of Northern Edge 23-2, July 10, 2023. Northern Edge 23-2 will test participants across multinational, and multi-domain operations to provide high-end, realistic training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres Chardón)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 21:24
    Photo ID: 7911197
    VIRIN: 230710-F-KG439-1007
    Resolution: 4596x3064
    Size: 659.92 KB
    Location: HYAKURI AIR BASE, JP
    This work, USAF, JASDF Team Up for NE23-2 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Juan Torres-Chardon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Integration
    USINDOPACOM
    INDOPACOM
    Northern Edge 23-2
    NE 23-2

