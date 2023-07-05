USAF, JASDF Team Up for NE23-2

U.S. Air Force Maj. Joseph Curran, 355th Fighter Squadron director of operations, left, provides an F-35A Lightning II capabilities briefing to Japan Air Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Takehiro Morita, Air Defense Command vice commander, during exercise Northern Edge 23-2, July 10, 2023, at JASDF Hyakuri Air Base, Japan. Northern Edge 23-2 provides a unique opportunity for the joint, multinational participants to hone current and test future applications of defense capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres Chardón)
