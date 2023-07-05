Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF, JASDF Team Up for NE23-2 [Image 2 of 7]

    USAF, JASDF Team Up for NE23-2

    HYAKURI AIR BASE, JAPAN

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres-Chardon 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Joseph Curran, 355th Fighter Squadron director of operations, left, briefs Japan Air Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Takehiro Morita, Air Defense Command vice commander, during exercise Northern Edge 23-2, July 10, 2023, at JASDF Hyakuri Air Base, Japan. Working together to enhance agility and coordination will allow the U.S. and its Allies to provide rapid assistance should a crisis occur in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres Chardón)

    PACAF
    Integration
    USINDOPACOM
    INDOPACOM
    Northern Edge 23-2
    NE 23-2

