USAF, JASDF Team Up for NE23-2

U.S. Air Force Maj. Joseph Curran, 355th Fighter Squadron director of operations, left, briefs Japan Air Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Takehiro Morita, Air Defense Command vice commander, during exercise Northern Edge 23-2, July 10, 2023, at JASDF Hyakuri Air Base, Japan. Working together to enhance agility and coordination will allow the U.S. and its Allies to provide rapid assistance should a crisis occur in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres Chardón)

Date Taken: 07.10.2023
Location: HYAKURI AIR BASE, JP