USAF, JASDF Team Up for NE23-2

U.S. Air Force Maj. Joseph Curran, 355th Fighter Squadron director of operations, right, provides an F-35A Lightning II to Japan Air Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Takehiro Morita, Air Defense Command vice commander, during exercise Northern Edge 23-2, July 10, 2023, at JASDF Hyakuri Air Base, Japan. This exercise is the culmination of six months of planning to showcase multilateral cooperation, advance interoperability and grow shared capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres Chardón)

