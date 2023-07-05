USAF, JASDF Team Up for NE23-2

From the left, Japan Air Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Takehiro Morita, Air Defense Command vice commander, U.S. Air Force Maj. Joseph Curran, 355th Fighter Squadron director of operations, and Maj. Gen. Tomohiro Matsuura, Hyakuri Air Base commander, pose for a group photo during exercise Northern Edge 23-2, July 10, 2023, at JASDF Hyakuri Air Base, Japan. Working together to enhance agility and coordination will allow the U.S. and its Allies to provide rapid assistance should a crisis occur in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres Chardón)

