U.S. Air Force Capt. Hans Kollar, 355th Fighter Squadron chief of training, completes preflight procedures during exercise Northern Edge 23-2, July 10, 2023, at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Hyakuri Air Base, Japan. This exercise is an opportunity for the U.S. and its Allies to exercise distributed operations in a professional and safe manner to increase proficiency and force durability and display a shared commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres Chardón)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2023 Date Posted: 07.13.2023 21:24 Photo ID: 7911188 VIRIN: 230710-F-KG439-1001 Resolution: 4284x2852 Size: 689.15 KB Location: HYAKURI AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF, JASDF Team Up for NE23-2 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Juan Torres-Chardon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.