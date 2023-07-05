USAF, JASDF Team Up for NE23-2

U.S. Air Force Capt. Hans Kollar, 355th Fighter Squadron chief of training, completes preflight procedures during exercise Northern Edge 23-2, July 10, 2023, at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Hyakuri Air Base, Japan. This exercise is an opportunity for the U.S. and its Allies to exercise distributed operations in a professional and safe manner to increase proficiency and force durability and display a shared commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres Chardón)
