USAF, JASDF Team Up for NE23-2

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron takes off at Hyakuri Air Base in support of Northern Edge 23-2, July 10, 2023. Northern Edge 23-2 provides a unique opportunity for the joint, multinational participants to hone current and test future applications of defense capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres Chardón)

Date Taken: 07.10.2023
Location: HYAKURI AIR BASE, JP