A Republic of Korea Air Force military policeman from the 38th Fighter Group holds position during an exercise event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 11, 2023. 8th Security Forces Squadron Airmen collaborated with local ROKAF counterparts to conduct integrated friendly forces training as a part of Beverly Sentinel 23-2, practicing sighting combatants from defensive firing positions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 Wolf Pack, ROK Airmen integrate for tactical training