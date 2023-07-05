Wolf Pack, ROK Airmen integrate for tactical training

8th Security Forces Squadron Airmen stand by and await instructions during an integrated friendly forces training event as a part of Beverly Sentinel 23-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 11, 2023. 8th Security Forces Squadron Airmen collaborated with local ROKAF counterparts to strengthen both nations’ ability to recognize friendly forces and properly communicate that to an installation entry controller. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

