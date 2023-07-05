Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack, ROK Airmen integrate for tactical training [Image 1 of 6]

    Wolf Pack, ROK Airmen integrate for tactical training

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    8th Security Forces Squadron Airmen stand by and await instructions during an integrated friendly forces training event as a part of Beverly Sentinel 23-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 11, 2023. 8th Security Forces Squadron Airmen collaborated with local ROKAF counterparts to strengthen both nations’ ability to recognize friendly forces and properly communicate that to an installation entry controller. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 22:15
    VIRIN: 230711-F-YG789-1001
    Location: KR
    This work, Wolf Pack, ROK Airmen integrate for tactical training [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wolf Pack, ROK Airmen integrate for tactical training

    TAGS

    8th SFS
    ROKAF
    Base Defense
    38th Fighter Group
    Beverly Sentinel 23-2
    Integrated Friendly Forces

