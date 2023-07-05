A Republic of Korea Air Force military policeman from the 38th Fighter Group explains procedures to participants of a bilateral training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 11, 2023. 8th Security Forces Squadron Airmen collaborated with local ROKAF counterparts to conduct integrated friendly forces training as a part of Beverly Sentinel 23-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)
Wolf Pack, ROK Airmen integrate for tactical training
