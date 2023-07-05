A Republic of Korea Air Force military policeman from the 38th Fighter Group rehearses guided movements and sighting combatants from a defensive firing position during a training event as a part of Beverly Sentinel 23-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 11, 2023. Both U.S. and ROK participants of the integrated friendly forces training rehearsed the procedures that one would undergo when differentiating allies from combatants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 Wolf Pack, ROK Airmen integrate for tactical training [Image 6 of 6]