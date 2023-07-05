Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wolf Pack, ROK Airmen integrate for tactical training [Image 2 of 6]

    Wolf Pack, ROK Airmen integrate for tactical training

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Republic of Korea Air Force military policeman from the 38th Fighter Group rehearses guided movements and sighting combatants from a defensive firing position during a training event as a part of Beverly Sentinel 23-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 11, 2023. Both U.S. and ROK participants of the integrated friendly forces training rehearsed the procedures that one would undergo when differentiating allies from combatants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 22:15
    Photo ID: 7908248
    VIRIN: 230711-F-YG789-1005
    Resolution: 5964x3968
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack, ROK Airmen integrate for tactical training [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wolf Pack, ROK Airmen integrate for tactical training
    Wolf Pack, ROK Airmen integrate for tactical training
    Wolf Pack, ROK Airmen integrate for tactical training
    Wolf Pack, ROK Airmen integrate for tactical training
    Wolf Pack, ROK Airmen integrate for tactical training
    Wolf Pack, ROK Airmen integrate for tactical training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wolf Pack, ROK Airmen integrate for tactical training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th SFS
    ROKAF
    Base Defense
    38th Fighter Group
    Beverly Sentinel 23-2
    Integrated Friendly Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT