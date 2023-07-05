Wolf Pack, ROK Airmen integrate for tactical training

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce | 8th Security Forces Squadron Airmen stand by and await instructions during an...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce | 8th Security Forces Squadron Airmen stand by and await instructions during an integrated friendly forces training event as a part of Beverly Sentinel 23-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 11, 2023. 8th Security Forces Squadron Airmen collaborated with local ROKAF counterparts to strengthen both nations’ ability to recognize friendly forces and properly communicate that to an installation entry controller. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks) see less | View Image Page

8th Fighter Wing and Republic of Korea Air Force 38th Fighter Group security forces conducted an integrated friendly forces training event as a part of Beverly Sentinel 23-2 at Kunsan AB, Republic of Korea, July 11.



8th Security Forces Squadron and 38th FG defenders exercised scenarios focused on building upon current combined tactics and personnel defense that included sighting and confronting enemy combatants.



"We collaborated with the Republic of Korea Air Force on challenging individuals at defensive firing positions," said U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jamison Aciertio, 8th SFS installation entry controller.



Understanding the need to overcome barriers that may arise when integrating forces ensures Airmen of both countries are prepared to respond and assist one another at a moment's notice regardless of differing languages, equipment or tactics.



"I appreciated the use of the humvees by the U.S. Airmen," said ROKAF Staff Sgt. Jeong Hu Song, 38th FG military police squad leader. “It was a great opportunity to understand and exchange tactics between both forces.”



When working with international allies, understanding each other's strengths and pointing out areas that could be improved upon is key in a bilateral environment.



"We all have a different idea when it comes to executing a plan, this training gives us a perfect opportunity to understand our allies,” said Aciertio. “We can always learn from them and share our tactics to create a more confined effort when planning.”



Together, Airmen of the 8th SFS and 38th FG bridged cultural and tactical differences to create a more effective team and ultimately strengthen our ironclad Alliance.