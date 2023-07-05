Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack, ROK Airmen integrate for tactical training [Image 4 of 6]

    Wolf Pack, ROK Airmen integrate for tactical training

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Devalcalamoin McLaughlin, 8th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, reloads a mounted armament during a base wide training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 11, 2023. McLaughlin participated in an integrated friendly forces training event alongside local ROKAF counterparts as part of a patrol team simulating first contact with enemy combatants during Beverly Sentinel 23-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack, ROK Airmen integrate for tactical training [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    8th SFS
    ROKAF
    Base Defense
    38th Fighter Group
    Beverly Sentinel 23-2
    Integrated Friendly Forces

