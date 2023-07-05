Wolf Pack, ROK Airmen integrate for tactical training

Airman 1st Class Devalcalamoin McLaughlin, 8th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, reloads a mounted armament during a base wide training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 11, 2023. McLaughlin participated in an integrated friendly forces training event alongside local ROKAF counterparts as part of a patrol team simulating first contact with enemy combatants during Beverly Sentinel 23-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)
