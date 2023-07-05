Wolf Pack, ROK Airmen integrate for tactical training

Senior Airman Caleb Cohen, 8th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, dismounts from his position atop an armored vehicle during a training event as a part Beverly Sentinel 23-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 11, 2023. 8th SFS defenders patrolled a controlled area in armored vehicles calling out simulated enemy combatants during an integrated friendly forces training alongside local ROKAF counterparts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

