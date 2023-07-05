Senior Airman Caleb Cohen, 8th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, dismounts from his position atop an armored vehicle during a training event as a part Beverly Sentinel 23-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 11, 2023. 8th SFS defenders patrolled a controlled area in armored vehicles calling out simulated enemy combatants during an integrated friendly forces training alongside local ROKAF counterparts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)
Wolf Pack, ROK Airmen integrate for tactical training
