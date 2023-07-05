Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack, ROK Airmen integrate for tactical training [Image 5 of 6]

    Wolf Pack, ROK Airmen integrate for tactical training

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Caleb Cohen, 8th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, dismounts from his position atop an armored vehicle during a training event as a part Beverly Sentinel 23-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 11, 2023. 8th SFS defenders patrolled a controlled area in armored vehicles calling out simulated enemy combatants during an integrated friendly forces training alongside local ROKAF counterparts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 22:16
    Photo ID: 7908251
    VIRIN: 230711-F-YG789-1012
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: KR
    This work, Wolf Pack, ROK Airmen integrate for tactical training [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th SFS
    ROKAF
    Base Defense
    38th Fighter Group
    Beverly Sentinel 23-2
    Integrated Friendly Forces

