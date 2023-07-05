Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023

U.S. Air Force Maj. Vincent Faustino, pharmacist assigned to the 142nd Medical Group Detachment 1, counts pills in Yellville, Arkansas, July 11, 2023. Local community members received needed medical prescriptions at no-cost during the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) mission Northwest Arkansas Wellness. This training opportunity allows military units to either work in partnership with their local Community or to work on any other mission around the United States and its territories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)

