    Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023 [Image 7 of 7]

    Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023

    YELLVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Vincent Faustino, pharmacist assigned to the 142nd Medical Group Detachment 1, counts pills in Yellville, Arkansas, July 11, 2023. Local community members received needed medical prescriptions at no-cost during the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) mission Northwest Arkansas Wellness. This training opportunity allows military units to either work in partnership with their local Community or to work on any other mission around the United States and its territories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 18:24
    Photo ID: 7905212
    VIRIN: 230711-F-ML790-1054
    Resolution: 5241x3487
    Size: 590.66 KB
    Location: YELLVILLE, AR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kate Bragg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IRT
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Training
    IRTNWAR2023

