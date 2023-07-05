Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023 [Image 6 of 7]

    Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023

    YELLVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Local community members arrive early before the doors open for no-cost medical services in Yellville, Arkansas, July 11, 2023. Yellville-Summit Middle School is the site for the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) mission Northwest Arkansas Wellness that provided dental, medical, vision, and mental health services at no-cost to the community. Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) is a Department of Defense (DoD) military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. Simultaneously, IRT provides key services (health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity) with lasting benefits for U.S. communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 18:24
    Photo ID: 7905211
    VIRIN: 230711-F-ML790-1048
    Resolution: 5007x3331
    Size: 951.59 KB
    Location: YELLVILLE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kate Bragg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IRT
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Training
    IRTNWAR2023

