Local community members arrive early before the doors open for no-cost medical services in Yellville, Arkansas, July 11, 2023. Yellville-Summit Middle School is the site for the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) mission Northwest Arkansas Wellness that provided dental, medical, vision, and mental health services at no-cost to the community. Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) is a Department of Defense (DoD) military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. Simultaneously, IRT provides key services (health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity) with lasting benefits for U.S. communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Date Posted: 07.11.2023 18:24 Photo ID: 7905211 VIRIN: 230711-F-ML790-1048 Resolution: 5007x3331 Size: 951.59 KB Location: YELLVILLE, AR, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kate Bragg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.