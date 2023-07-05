Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YELLVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jose Pangilinan, a dental technician assigned to the 634th Aerospace Dental Squadron, trains his fellow service members on a portable handheld dental x-ray machine in Yellville, Arkansas, July 11, 2023. This unique joint military services training opportunity is provided through Innovative Readiness Training (IRT.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)

    This work, Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kate Bragg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IRT
    Innovative Readiness Training
    training
    IRTNWAR2023

