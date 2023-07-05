U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jose Pangilinan, a dental technician assigned to the 634th Aerospace Dental Squadron, trains his fellow service members on a portable handheld dental x-ray machine in Yellville, Arkansas, July 11, 2023. This unique joint military services training opportunity is provided through Innovative Readiness Training (IRT.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Date Posted: 07.11.2023 18:24 Photo ID: 7905208 VIRIN: 230711-F-ML790-1014 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 959.29 KB Location: YELLVILLE, AR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kate Bragg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.