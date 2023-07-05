U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jose Pangilinan, dental technician assigned to the 634th Aerospace Dental Squadron, trains his fellow service members on a dental x-ray software program in Yellville, Arkansas, July 11, 2023. Dental services such as extractions, exams and fillings were provided at no-cost to the local community during an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) mission. IRT provides a unique opportunity for military personnel from across services and components to work together in a joint environment while simultaneously benefiting communities in the U.S. and its territories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 18:24
|Photo ID:
|7905207
|VIRIN:
|230711-F-ML790-1008
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|YELLVILLE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kate Bragg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
