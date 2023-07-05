Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023 [Image 2 of 7]

    Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023

    YELLVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jose Pangilinan, dental technician assigned to the 634th Aerospace Dental Squadron, trains his fellow service members on a dental x-ray software program in Yellville, Arkansas, July 11, 2023. Dental services such as extractions, exams and fillings were provided at no-cost to the local community during an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) mission. IRT provides a unique opportunity for military personnel from across services and components to work together in a joint environment while simultaneously benefiting communities in the U.S. and its territories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 18:24
    Photo ID: 7905207
    VIRIN: 230711-F-ML790-1008
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: YELLVILLE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kate Bragg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023
    Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023
    Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023
    Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023
    Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023
    Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023
    Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IRT
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Training
    IRTNWAR2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT