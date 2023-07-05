A local community member receives color specific bracelets during mission Northwest Arkansas Wellness in Yellville, Arkansas, July 11, 2023. Each color bracelet represented a different medical service (dental, vision, medical and mental health) provided by U.S. service members during the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) mission. IRT provides a unique opportunity for military personnel from across services and components to work together in a joint environment while simultaneously benefiting communities in the U.S. and its territories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Date Posted: 07.11.2023 18:24 Photo ID: 7905209 VIRIN: 230711-F-ML790-1030 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.25 MB Location: YELLVILLE, AR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kate Bragg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.