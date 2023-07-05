Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023 [Image 1 of 7]

    Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023

    YELLVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Adriyel Carrillo, a public health technician assigned to the 452nd Aerospace Medical Squadron, talks to local citizens in Yellville, Arkansas, July 11, 2023. Carrillo pre-screened patients for COVID before they entered the facility to receive medical services. The medical services are provided by U.S. service members as part of the joint forces mission Northwest Arkansas Wellness which is part of Innovative Readiness Training (IRT.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 18:24
    Photo ID: 7905206
    VIRIN: 230711-F-ML790-1001
    Resolution: 5030x3347
    Size: 671.55 KB
    Location: YELLVILLE, AR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kate Bragg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IRT
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Training
    IRTNWAR2023

