U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Adriyel Carrillo, a public health technician assigned to the 452nd Aerospace Medical Squadron, talks to local citizens in Yellville, Arkansas, July 11, 2023. Carrillo pre-screened patients for COVID before they entered the facility to receive medical services. The medical services are provided by U.S. service members as part of the joint forces mission Northwest Arkansas Wellness which is part of Innovative Readiness Training (IRT.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Date Posted: 07.11.2023 18:24 Photo ID: 7905206 VIRIN: 230711-F-ML790-1001 Resolution: 5030x3347 Size: 671.55 KB Location: YELLVILLE, AR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kate Bragg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.