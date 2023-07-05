A U.S. service member looks out the door while local community members wait outside Yellville-Summit Middle School in Yellville, Arkansas, July 11, 2023. Yellville-Summit is the site for the Department of Defense (DoD) Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) mission Northwest Arkansas Wellness which provided dental, medical, vision, and mental health services at no-cost to the community. Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) is a Department of Defense (DoD) military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. Simultaneously, IRT provides key services (health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity) with lasting benefits for U.S. communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Date Posted: 07.11.2023 18:24 Photo ID: 7905210 VIRIN: 230711-F-ML790-1046 Resolution: 4780x3180 Size: 582.84 KB Location: YELLVILLE, AR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kate Bragg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.