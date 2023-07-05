Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Royal Air Force Showcase Joint Force Integration and Interoperability for Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 7 of 7]

    U.S. and Royal Air Force Showcase Joint Force Integration and Interoperability for Mobility Guardian 23

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shawn Reinsel, 321st Contingency Response Squadron aircraft specialist supervisor, works with two Royal Air Force members loading cargo onto an aircraft during Mobility Guardian 23, July 7, 2023, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. During the multinational endeavor, U.S force will be working side-by-side with partner and Allied nations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

    This work, U.S. and Royal Air Force Showcase Joint Force Integration and Interoperability for Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MobilityGuardian
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    MG23

