U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shawn Reinsel, 321st Contingency Response Squadron aircraft specialist supervisor, works with two Royal Air Force members loading cargo onto an aircraft during Mobility Guardian 23, July 7, 2023, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. During the multinational endeavor, U.S force will be working side-by-side with partner and Allied nations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2023 04:24
|Photo ID:
|7900206
|VIRIN:
|230706-F-SZ127-1085
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.1 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Royal Air Force Showcase Joint Force Integration and Interoperability for Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT