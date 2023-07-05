U.S. and Royal Air Force Showcase Joint Force Integration and Interoperability for Mobility Guardian 23

A Royal Air Force Air Specialist (class 1) guides a K1 loader while loading cargo onto an Airbus A400 aircraft during Mobility Guardian 23, July 7, 2023, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Each country participating in MG23 has the opportunity to hone vital readiness skills and enhance interoperability in operationally limited environments among multiple mission areas to include airlift, aerial refueling, aeromedical evacuation, the Global Air Mobility Support System (GAMSS), command and control, and humanitarian and disaster assistance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

