Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. and Royal Air Force Showcase Joint Force Integration and Interoperability for Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 3 of 7]

    U.S. and Royal Air Force Showcase Joint Force Integration and Interoperability for Mobility Guardian 23

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Five U.S. Air Force airmen prepare to in-process after arriving at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam for Mobility Guardian 23, June 7, 2023. A multinational endeavor, MG23 will feature seven participating countries – Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States – operating approximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000 mile exercise area through July 21. MG23 will employ 3,000 personnel in direct support of the exercise, and expects to support more than 15,000 U.S. forces, and Allied and partner participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.09.2023 04:24
    Photo ID: 7900202
    VIRIN: 230706-F-SZ127-1112
    Resolution: 4118x2941
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Royal Air Force Showcase Joint Force Integration and Interoperability for Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. and Royal Air Force Showcase Joint Force Integration and Interoperability for Mobility Guardian 23
    U.S. and Royal Air Force Showcase Joint Force Integration and Interoperability for Mobility Guardian 23
    U.S. and Royal Air Force Showcase Joint Force Integration and Interoperability for Mobility Guardian 23
    U.S. and Royal Air Force Showcase Joint Force Integration and Interoperability for Mobility Guardian 23
    U.S. and Royal Air Force Showcase Joint Force Integration and Interoperability for Mobility Guardian 23
    U.S. and Royal Air Force Showcase Joint Force Integration and Interoperability for Mobility Guardian 23
    U.S. and Royal Air Force Showcase Joint Force Integration and Interoperability for Mobility Guardian 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MobilityGuardian
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    MG23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT