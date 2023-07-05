U.S. and Royal Air Force Showcase Joint Force Integration and Interoperability for Mobility Guardian 23

Five U.S. Air Force airmen prepare to in-process after arriving at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam for Mobility Guardian 23, June 7, 2023. A multinational endeavor, MG23 will feature seven participating countries – Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States – operating approximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000 mile exercise area through July 21. MG23 will employ 3,000 personnel in direct support of the exercise, and expects to support more than 15,000 U.S. forces, and Allied and partner participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

