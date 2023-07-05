Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. and Royal Air Force Showcase Joint Force Integration and Interoperability for Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 4 of 7]

    U.S. and Royal Air Force Showcase Joint Force Integration and Interoperability for Mobility Guardian 23

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. prepares to in-process after arriving at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, for Mobility Guardian June 7, 2023. MG23 will employ 3,000 personnel in direct support of the exercise, and expects to support more than 15,000 U.S. forces, and Allied and partner participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.09.2023 04:24
    Photo ID: 7900203
    VIRIN: 230706-F-SZ127-1137
    Resolution: 4762x3401
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Royal Air Force Showcase Joint Force Integration and Interoperability for Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. and Royal Air Force Showcase Joint Force Integration and Interoperability for Mobility Guardian 23
    U.S. and Royal Air Force Showcase Joint Force Integration and Interoperability for Mobility Guardian 23
    U.S. and Royal Air Force Showcase Joint Force Integration and Interoperability for Mobility Guardian 23
    U.S. and Royal Air Force Showcase Joint Force Integration and Interoperability for Mobility Guardian 23
    U.S. and Royal Air Force Showcase Joint Force Integration and Interoperability for Mobility Guardian 23
    U.S. and Royal Air Force Showcase Joint Force Integration and Interoperability for Mobility Guardian 23
    U.S. and Royal Air Force Showcase Joint Force Integration and Interoperability for Mobility Guardian 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MobilityGuardian
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    MG23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT