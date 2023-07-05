A U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. prepares to in-process after arriving at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, for Mobility Guardian June 7, 2023. MG23 will employ 3,000 personnel in direct support of the exercise, and expects to support more than 15,000 U.S. forces, and Allied and partner participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2023 Date Posted: 07.09.2023 04:24 Photo ID: 7900203 VIRIN: 230706-F-SZ127-1137 Resolution: 4762x3401 Size: 3.96 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. and Royal Air Force Showcase Joint Force Integration and Interoperability for Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.