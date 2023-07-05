U.S. and Royal Air Force Showcase Joint Force Integration and Interoperability for Mobility Guardian 23

A French Air Force member prepares an aircraft for refueling during Mobility Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 7, 2023. MG23 allows U.S forces to exercise enhanced interoperability with close Allies and partners in the region not just because of similar equipment but to continue to share intelligence and integrated strategies and contingency planning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

