    U.S. and Royal Air Force Showcase Joint Force Integration and Interoperability for Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 5 of 7]

    U.S. and Royal Air Force Showcase Joint Force Integration and Interoperability for Mobility Guardian 23

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    A French Air Force member prepares an aircraft for refueling during Mobility Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 7, 2023. MG23 allows U.S forces to exercise enhanced interoperability with close Allies and partners in the region not just because of similar equipment but to continue to share intelligence and integrated strategies and contingency planning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.09.2023 04:24
    Photo ID: 7900204
    VIRIN: 230706-F-SZ127-1188
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Royal Air Force Showcase Joint Force Integration and Interoperability for Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MobilityGuardian
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    MG23

