A French Air Force member walks with a U.S Air Force airmen preparing to refuel a French aircraft during Mobility Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 7, 2023. MG23 is an opportunity to deepen relationships with regional Allies and partners while demonstrating interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2023 Date Posted: 07.09.2023 04:24 Photo ID: 7900205 VIRIN: 230706-F-SZ127-1201 Resolution: 4337x3098 Size: 3.53 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. and Royal Air Force Showcase Joint Force Integration and Interoperability for Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.