    U.S. and Royal Air Force Showcase Joint Force Integration and Interoperability for Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 6 of 7]

    U.S. and Royal Air Force Showcase Joint Force Integration and Interoperability for Mobility Guardian 23

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    A French Air Force member walks with a U.S Air Force airmen preparing to refuel a French aircraft during Mobility Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 7, 2023. MG23 is an opportunity to deepen relationships with regional Allies and partners while demonstrating interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.09.2023 04:24
    Photo ID: 7900205
    VIRIN: 230706-F-SZ127-1201
    Resolution: 4337x3098
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Royal Air Force Showcase Joint Force Integration and Interoperability for Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MobilityGuardian
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    MG23

