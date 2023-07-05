U.S. and Royal Air Force Showcase Joint Force Integration and Interoperability for Mobility Guardian 23

A Royal Air Force Air Specialist (class 1) guides a K1 loader while loading cargo onto an Airbus A400 aircraft during Mobility Guardian 23, July 7, 2023, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. A multinational endeavor, MG23 will feature seven participating countries – Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States – operating approximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000 mile exercise area through July 21. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

