Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators [Image 7 of 7]

    NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Ronald Newsome 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division

    A U.S. Coast Guard test participant in standing bolster is being exposed to simulated Sea State III conditions, May 23. Sea State is the general condition of the free surface on a large body of water, with respect to wind waves and swell, at a certain location and moment. The Phase I bolster was provided for leaning and bracing. (U.S. Navy photo by Ronnie Newsome)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 18:39
    Photo ID: 7897793
    VIRIN: 230526-N-PB086-1085
    Resolution: 2555x2834
    Size: 7.96 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 18

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators [Image 7 of 7], by Ronald Newsome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators
    NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators
    NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators
    NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators
    NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators
    NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators
    NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    partnership
    Brown University
    CRADA
    NSWC Panama City Division
    high speed craft operator protection

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT