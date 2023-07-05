A U.S. Coast Guard test participant in standing bolster is being exposed to simulated Sea State III conditions, May 23. Sea State is the general condition of the free surface on a large body of water, with respect to wind waves and swell, at a certain location and moment. The Phase I bolster was provided for leaning and bracing. (U.S. Navy photo by Ronnie Newsome)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 18:39
|Photo ID:
|7897793
|VIRIN:
|230526-N-PB086-1085
|Resolution:
|2555x2834
|Size:
|7.96 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|18
This work, NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators [Image 7 of 7], by Ronald Newsome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT