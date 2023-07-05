NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators

(front) Dr. Dale Bass, Duke University, and Blake Draut, Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division Human Systems Integration (HSI) monitor video and force plate data collection, May 23. HSI is a required systems engineering process in defense acquisition to provide a disciplined, unified, and interactive approach to integrate human considerations across system design to optimize total system performance and minimize life-cycle costs. (U.S. Navy photo by Ronnie Newsome)

Date Taken: 05.30.2023 Date Posted: 07.06.2023 Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US