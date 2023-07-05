(front) Dr. Dale Bass, Duke University, and Blake Draut, Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division Human Systems Integration (HSI) monitor video and force plate data collection, May 23. HSI is a required systems engineering process in defense acquisition to provide a disciplined, unified, and interactive approach to integrate human considerations across system design to optimize total system performance and minimize life-cycle costs. (U.S. Navy photo by Ronnie Newsome)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 18:38
|Photo ID:
|7897790
|VIRIN:
|230530-N-PB086-1077
|Resolution:
|3652x2471
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|10
This work, NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators
