Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators [Image 2 of 7]

    NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Ronald Newsome 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division

    Sayaka Kochiyama, Brown University School of Engineering graduate student, adjusts the Accelo-Suit on a U.S. Coast Guard sailor, May 23. The Accelo-Suit is collectively comprised of the Accelo-Hat and Accelo-Harness and these inertial measurement devices measure kinematics data. (U.S. Navy photo by Ronnie Newsome)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 18:37
    Photo ID: 7897788
    VIRIN: 230523-N-PB086-1075
    Resolution: 3477x2689
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators [Image 7 of 7], by Ronald Newsome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators
    NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators
    NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators
    NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators
    NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators
    NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators
    NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    partnership
    Brown University
    CRADA
    NSWC Panama City Division
    high speed craft operator protection

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT