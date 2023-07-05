Sayaka Kochiyama, Brown University School of Engineering graduate student, adjusts the Accelo-Suit on a U.S. Coast Guard sailor, May 23. The Accelo-Suit is collectively comprised of the Accelo-Hat and Accelo-Harness and these inertial measurement devices measure kinematics data. (U.S. Navy photo by Ronnie Newsome)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2023 Date Posted: 07.06.2023 18:37 Photo ID: 7897788 VIRIN: 230523-N-PB086-1075 Resolution: 3477x2689 Size: 1.78 MB Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 9 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators [Image 7 of 7], by Ronald Newsome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.