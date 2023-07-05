Sayaka Kochiyama, Brown University School of Engineering graduate student, adjusts the Accelo-Suit on a U.S. Coast Guard sailor, May 23. The Accelo-Suit is collectively comprised of the Accelo-Hat and Accelo-Harness and these inertial measurement devices measure kinematics data. (U.S. Navy photo by Ronnie Newsome)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 18:37
|Photo ID:
|7897788
|VIRIN:
|230523-N-PB086-1075
|Resolution:
|3477x2689
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|9
This work, NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators [Image 7 of 7], by Ronald Newsome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators
