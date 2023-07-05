(right) Blake Draut, Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division E42, interviews a U.S. Coast Guard test participant following motion exposure testing, May 23. Several surveys are administered to the tester throughout the process including immediately after donning the Accelo-Suit, verbal interview while still on the platform and a more in-depth interview at completion of a subject’s participation. (U.S. Navy photo by Ronnie Newsome)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2023 Date Posted: 07.06.2023 18:38 Photo ID: 7897792 VIRIN: 230530-N-PB086-1081 Resolution: 4200x3000 Size: 8.91 MB Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 15 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators [Image 7 of 7], by Ronald Newsome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.